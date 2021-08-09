Jets Claim OL David Moore, Waive OL Teton Saltes

Grambling State Product Started 15 Games at LG in 2018-19

Aug 09, 2021 at 05:59 PM
The Jets have claimed OL David Moore and waived OL Teton Saltes from 2016-19.

Moore (6-1, 330) signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2021 and was waived Sunday. He redshirted in 2016 before playing in nine games in 2017. He then started 15 games at left guard for the Tigers in 2018-19 and his 2020 season was cancelled because of Covid. Moore was named the Senior Bowl's top offensive lineman award on the American Team in January. Born in Little Rock, AR, he attended McClellan High School where he played both defensive end and offensive line.

Saltes (6-4, 300) was one of 12 undrafted free agents to sign with the Jets in May. He played in 35 games at right tackle for New Mexico from 2017-2020 after switching from the defensive line before the '17 season. Saltes sustained a knee injury in Saturday's Green & White practice.

