Jets Claim K Chase McLaughlin and DL Trevon Coley

McLaughlin (6-1, 190) was most recently with the Jaguars. He kicked in three games in Jacksonville and connected on 4 of 5 (80%) of his field-goal attempts including a long of 52 yards. He made 3 of 4 (75%) extra points. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019 and has also had stints with the Vikings (one in 2019, one in '20), Chargers ('19), 49ers ('19) and Colts ('19). He's made 78.6% of his kicks (22 of 28) and 96.7% of his extra points (29 of 30).

Coley (6-1, 311) played six games (two starts) for the Cardinals this season and had 14 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1 sack before he was waived Dec. 12. He originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2016 and was a final cut. He then signed with Washington's practice squad before making his NFL debut with Cleveland in 2017. He spent two seasons with the Browns and totaled 80 tackles, 11 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Coley later returned to the Ravens on their practice squad before the Colts signed him to their active roster in 2019. He has 100 career tackles, 14 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and 7 QB hits in 44 games (31 starts).