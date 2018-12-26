Jets' Chris Herndon Graded as NFL's Top Offensive Player in Week 16

"I'm happy with just being as consistent as I can be, not really allowing myself to hit that rookie wall like a lot of people say," he said following Sunday's game. "I'm trying my hardest to keep up with my body and studying, following the older guys. That's what I'm most proud of."

Herndon established a franchise record for rookie right ends with four touchdowns and trails Dustin Keller's receiving yards mark by 41. The 6'4", 253-pound Herndon's four scores is also tied for the league lead among rookie tight ends.