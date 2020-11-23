Jets-Chargers 3 Takeaways: Joe Flacco, Passing Attack Takes Off Late in 34-28 Loss to Chargers 

Defense Struggles to Contain Herbert

The Jets secondary, which started a pair of rookies on the outside in Bryce Hall (fifth round) and Lamar Jackson (undrafted), and Arthur Maulet in the slot for Brian Poole (shoulder), had a difficult time containing the NFL's No. 4 offense.

Rookie QB Justin Herbert, who was selected No. 6 overall, threw for 366 yards and 3 TDs while completing 37-of-49 passes for a 116.5 rating. Herbert led LA to a 24-6 lead at the end of the first half and threw for 277 yards and 2 TDs. Keenan Allen, who entered Sunday's game fourth in the NFL with 65 receptions, was his go-to target and had 10 catches for 108 yards at the half. He finished with 16 receptions for 145 yards and 1 TD.

Fast Start Cools Off

The Jets came out of the gate hot as DL Henry Anderson blocked a punt after the Chargers' opening drive, which was recovered by DL Quinnen Williams on LA's 29-yard line. Four plays later, RB La'Mical Perine, who exited the game with an ankle injury in the second half, put the Green & White ahead with a 5-yard TD.

Herbert then drove the Chargers to the Jets' 15-yard line before S Marcus Maye forced a fumble by Allen by the goal line. Allen and Maye collided midair on the 1-yard line as Allen was trying to score and fellow S Ashtyn Davis recovered at the 4. The Chargers, however, scored on the next play when CB Tevaughn Campbell intercepted a Joe Flacco pass on the 6-yard line, and returned for a TD.