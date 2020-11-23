Jets-Chargers 3 Takeaways: Joe Flacco, Passing Attack Takes Off Late in 34-28 Loss to Chargers 

Green & White Defense Struggles to Contain Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen 

Nov 22, 2020 at 09:50 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Passing Attack Comes Alive Late
The Jets passing attack came to life in the second half in the team's 34-28 loss to the Chargers after totaling 21 yards in the first half. QB Joe Flacco led the offense on three consecutive scoring drives that started with a WR Breshad Perriman 49-yard touchdown to open the second half. On the Green & White's next possession, Denzel Mims led the charge with a 27-yard reception on the sideline, with CB Casey Hayward in coverage, and drew two penalties – illegal contact and pass interference. Frank Gore capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with his first TD of the season.

Mims was again the primary receiver on the third Jets scoring drive and was responsible for 44 of the team's 75 yards. He led the team with 71 yards on 3 catches. Chris Herndon's first TD reception of the season cut the Chargers' lead, 34-26, to a one-score game.

Flacco, who threw for 30 yards in the first half, finished the game with 205 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT, and completed 50% of his pass attempts (15 of 30). The Jets converted 66% of their third-down conversions in the second half (4 of 6) after converting 20% in the first half (1 of 5).

Defense Struggles to Contain Herbert
The Jets secondary, which started a pair of rookies on the outside in Bryce Hall (fifth round) and Lamar Jackson (undrafted), and Arthur Maulet in the slot for Brian Poole (shoulder), had a difficult time containing the NFL's No. 4 offense.

Rookie QB Justin Herbert, who was selected No. 6 overall, threw for 366 yards and 3 TDs while completing 37-of-49 passes for a 116.5 rating. Herbert led LA to a 24-6 lead at the end of the first half and threw for 277 yards and 2 TDs. Keenan Allen, who entered Sunday's game fourth in the NFL with 65 receptions, was his go-to target and had 10 catches for 108 yards at the half. He finished with 16 receptions for 145 yards and 1 TD.

Fast Start Cools Off
The Jets came out of the gate hot as DL Henry Anderson blocked a punt after the Chargers' opening drive, which was recovered by DL Quinnen Williams on LA's 29-yard line. Four plays later, RB La'Mical Perine, who exited the game with an ankle injury in the second half, put the Green & White ahead with a 5-yard TD.

Herbert then drove the Chargers to the Jets' 15-yard line before S Marcus Maye forced a fumble by Allen by the goal line. Allen and Maye collided midair on the 1-yard line as Allen was trying to score and fellow S Ashtyn Davis recovered at the 4. The Chargers, however, scored on the next play when CB Tevaughn Campbell intercepted a Joe Flacco pass on the 6-yard line, and returned for a TD.

The Jets struggled to get their offense going after that, as the offense had 82 yards in the first half and went 1 of 5 on third down. Flacco threw for 30 yards and the team's wide receivers were held without a catch.

