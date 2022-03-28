Jets Chairman Woody Johnson: 'I Feel Really, Really Good. I Feel Optimistic'

His focus, indeed the focus of the entire organization, is to provide "the young quarterback" Zach Wilson with dynamic players capable of changing a game in a flash. Part of that is solidifying the offensive line (enter Tomlinson) and the club's effort last week to acquire WR Tyreek Hill in a trade with Kansas City.

"After the injury [PCL strain that forced Wilson to miss four games] he never turned the ball over," Mr. Johnson said. "He was kind of sitting back and watching, I think he advanced as if he was playing. And there's more to come this year. He didn't have his receivers, a lot of things that could have been better weren't better. I think you'll see some good things out of Zach.

"The sky's the limit, you saw the arm talent. If we can protect him and get him some weapons the sky's the limit. The goal is to keep progressing. The line is looking better, give him more time a quarter of a second, give him some people to throw to. The game is throwing and catching. All those pieces we're putting together, high-character guys, and how they fit in the locker room is very, very important."

Mr. Johnson said he has been especially pleased and impressed with the working relationship between Douglas, Saleh and their staffs.

"Every year is a new year, you have that collective intelligence, the experience of all the coaches, the scouts, Joe and Robert," he said. "You have a synergy of people. Those two are absolutely on the same page, we haven't had that every year. This year we do, last year we did. Joe knows exactly what Robert needs at each position. I think we're going to be more accurate than in the past. We're all on the same page."

Asked if he can sense any frustration on the part of Jets fans, Mr. Johnson said: "I don't look at it as desperate. Jets fans are a unique group. The fans will share their ideas everyday and I read their ideas because I'm pretty active on social media. We're going to try and give them everything they want."

Mr. Johnson also confessed to an affinity to that other kind of football, the one played with a round ball, that is so, so popular in the U.K. As the U.S. ambassador to Britain for five years, Mr. Johnson said he got to indulge his passion for the Chelsea club in London (which he supported previously), while he also recently entered a bid to buy the fabled club.