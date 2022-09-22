Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Impressed with Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

His YAC helped create 22 big plays (20+ yards) last season tied for fourth in the NFL. Through two games, the Jets' secondary has allowed 6 passes of 20 yards or more.

To prepare for Chase, Gardner and Reed have emphasized communication in a bid to limit his ability to break a long-gainer.

"You can't over-communicate especially when you're playing away where the crowd is super loud," Reed said. "But even at home, the crowd's going to be loud because we're on defense on. We just got to keep communicating and communicating more, especially with Chase."

Gardner added: "We fix it by communicating throughout practice the whole week. If we do that it is going to translate to the game."

This season, the Bengals offense has gotten off to slow start while averaging 18.5 points per game and lacking those explosives in the pass game. According to PFF, QB Joe Burrow averaged 12.1% of his pass attempts deep (20+ yards) last season. In 2022, he has attempted deep passes on only 7.9% of his throws.

"Got to take some shots," Chase said after the Bengals' week two loss to the Cowboys. "I don't think we took any shots today, for real. That's about it, we didn't take any shots I don't think."

The two Jets' corners did not divulge much regarding their plan against Chase. But in two games, Chase – who leads all RB/WR/TE with 158 offensive snaps in 2022 – has lined up all over the field – 38% snaps at right outside and 36.1% at left outside. Most likely, both corners will be tasked with defending the LSU product.