Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Impressed with Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

CB Reed on the Pro Bowl Wideout: ‘I Think He is Very Special After the Catch’

Sep 22, 2022 at 02:49 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

20220730-Jets Open Practice-13-thumb

During the lead up to the Jets' matchup with the Bengals Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the name of one player has been mentioned by Jets starting cornerbacks seemingly more than any other: Ja'Marr Chase.

CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner have been studying film and preparing for the Pro Bowl wideout and are impressed by his diversified skill set.

"He is the whole package," Gardner said. "He is an explosive receiver. He knows how to make plays, not just catching the ball once he gets the ball in his hands. He is a physical player, and he is just a great all-around player, especially after the catch."

In 2021, the No. 5 pick took the NFL by storm as a rookie. His 1,455 yards – fourth-most in the league – and 13 touchdowns – third-most in the league – earned him the league's Rookie of the Year award and an All-Pro Second Team selection.

On tape, Reed and Gardner have noted Chase's precise route running and his knack for locating and high-pointing the ball. But Chase's ability after the catch sets him apart.Last season, Chase totaled 651 yards after the catch – third-most in the NFL and 8.03 yards on average after a reception.

"He is great after the catch," Reed said. "I think he is very special after the catch, one of those guys similar to Deebo Samuel where if you put the ball in his hands, he just makes the first guy miss and he makes big plays after the catch. Also, I think he has great ball skills like when the ball is in the air. He makes acrobatic catches."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Practice of Bengals Week

See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Bengals game.

E_SNY_4943
1 / 31
E_SNY_5044
2 / 31
E_SNY_4323
3 / 31
E_SNY_8926
4 / 31
E_SNY_4355
5 / 31
E_SNY_4105
6 / 31
E_SNY_8760
7 / 31
E_SNY_5560
8 / 31
E_SNY_5186
9 / 31
E_SNY_4620
10 / 31
E_SNY_8795
11 / 31
E_SNY_8848
12 / 31
E_SNY_8780
13 / 31
E_SNY_4423
14 / 31
E_SNY_5398
15 / 31
E_SNY_8650
16 / 31
E_SNY_8703
17 / 31
E_SNY_4872
18 / 31
E_SNY_8674
19 / 31
E_SNY_5627
20 / 31
E_SNY_8663
21 / 31
E_SNY_5453
22 / 31
E_SNY_5396
23 / 31
E_SNY_8876
24 / 31
E_SNY_5331
25 / 31
E_SNY_8894
26 / 31
E_SNY_4731
27 / 31
E_SNY_5166
28 / 31
E_SNY_4191
29 / 31
E_SNY_4611
30 / 31
E_SNY_8890
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

His YAC helped create 22 big plays (20+ yards) last season tied for fourth in the NFL. Through two games, the Jets' secondary has allowed 6 passes of 20 yards or more.

To prepare for Chase, Gardner and Reed have emphasized communication in a bid to limit his ability to break a long-gainer.

"You can't over-communicate especially when you're playing away where the crowd is super loud," Reed said. "But even at home, the crowd's going to be loud because we're on defense on. We just got to keep communicating and communicating more, especially with Chase."

Gardner added: "We fix it by communicating throughout practice the whole week. If we do that it is going to translate to the game."

This season, the Bengals offense has gotten off to slow start while averaging 18.5 points per game and lacking those explosives in the pass game. According to PFF, QB Joe Burrow averaged 12.1% of his pass attempts deep (20+ yards) last season. In 2022, he has attempted deep passes on only 7.9% of his throws.

"Got to take some shots," Chase said after the Bengals' week two loss to the Cowboys. "I don't think we took any shots today, for real. That's about it, we didn't take any shots I don't think."

The two Jets' corners did not divulge much regarding their plan against Chase. But in two games, Chase – who leads all RB/WR/TE with 158 offensive snaps in 2022 – has lined up all over the field – 38% snaps at right outside and 36.1% at left outside. Most likely, both corners will be tasked with defending the LSU product.

"He is a great player, but you just got to play with your technique," Gardner said. "Just try to stay in [Chase's] hip pocket. Put yourself closer to the ball so you can make a play. … Luckily, I got a guy like D.J. who could stand on the opposite side of me. It is just cool we could both play both sides and can defend anyone."

Related Content

news

Carl Lawson: Playing Bengals Is 'Important' but Not Especially Special

Jets Edge Seeks to 'Try to Hunt' vs. QB Joe Burrow and His Former Teammates Sunday at MetLife

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, Sauce Gardner All Have Cincinnati Connections, All Want to Keep Jets on Winning Path

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Thursday

Corey Davis (Knee) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

QB Joe Flacco Praises the No. 10 Pick: 'We've Known That the Lights Aren't Too Big for Him'

news

Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Be Great'

Ohio State Product Has Been Compared to Young Stars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, Says He has a Long Way to Go

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

Nick Mangold on His Ring of Honor Induction: 'It's Really Special'

Jets' Former Center Is Humbled by the Support, Thankful for the Opportunity

news

3 Things to Know | Week 3: Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, AFC Champions Are 0-2; Michael Carter, RBs Could Be in Focus Again

news

Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

He's 'Thankful for the Opportunity' Even Though the Ball May Go Back to Zach Wilson After Bengals Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Whitehead & Quinnen Williams Limited at Practice

news

Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Joe Flacco, Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; Quinnen Williams, D.J. Reed on Defense

Advertising