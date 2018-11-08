Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Planning to Play Sunday vs. Bills

Johnson had a similar injury during his time with the Rams and isn't surprised at the length of his recovery. In four games with the Green & White, the 6'2", 213-pounder totaled 12 tackles, one interception, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one recovery. A first-year Jet, Johnson said his focus is helping the team win games whether he is suited up or in street clothes.

"Physically, I couldn't be there, but mentally I was there the whole way," he said. "Now, coming back and doing more and more daily, I can go out there and compete."

If Johnson plays, it'll mark the first time since Week 4 that the Jets will be at full strength in the secondary, the only time the starting unit has played together.

"Tru is a real smart player, he's a straight-up playmaker," cornerback Buster Skrine said. "I expect more plays to be made, but I do think the people that were in there for him did a great job."

Skrine and the rest of the defense don't know which Bills quarterback will line up under center Sunday, but Buffalo enters the week with the league's 31st offense (32nd passing) and average a league-low 6.2 points per game.