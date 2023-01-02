Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stars in Loss to Seattle

Tyler Lockett, who returned to the lineup, was held to a season-low 15 yards receiving on 2 receptions and Smith threw for a season-low 182 yards.

"We lost," Gardner said. "The end result was not what we wanted. We don't think about that stuff unless we got the win. That would have been another bonus to talk about, but we are a team. We don't single stuff out.

"We have to go back and watch the film because we don't want to have this feeling anymore. We are going to put in the work that we have to put in."

Rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who was taken six spots behind Gardner in the first round, surpassed 1,000 yards receiving with an 8-yard catch in the second quarter. The Ohio State product finished with 3 receptions for 18 yards and has 1,014 yards with one game remaining in the regular season.