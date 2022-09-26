Jets CB Sauce Gardner Shows Well in Meeting with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Gardner admitted he is not one to plan celebrations. So, after the pass break up, he broke out a spontaneous snow angel on the MetLife Stadium turf.

"I don't even know what made me do that," Gardner said. "It is not even snowing outside. But it was just something that I naturally did. I'm not a big celebrator and in terms of doing dances and stuff like that, I just jump around."

Gardner surrendered no catches to Chase while the primary defender and at his locker postgame was adamant he controlled the matchup.

"He didn't have any catches on me, zero catches," Gardner said. "I never felt like I was struggling. I felt like I did what I had to do."

And despite Tee Higgins catching Gardner a step behind in the second quarter for a 45-yard completion, head coach Robert Saleh agreed the No. 4 pick in April's NFL Draft held his own.

"He did a good job," Saleh said. "They tried him a couple of times early and got one of them with Higgins. He was in a really good position, but he has got to go find it. Which, if quarterbacks keep trying him, he's going to find it. I was really pumped about the way he played."