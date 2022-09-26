Jets CB Sauce Gardner Shows Well in Meeting with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

No. 4 Pick Broke Up 2 Passes vs. Cincinnati

Sep 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_1142-gardner-thumb

After the Jets' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, rookie CB Sauce Gardner told reporters he had two goals. First, get a win. Second, jumpstart his campaign for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award by playing well against Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase.

The Jets fell short, 27-12. But when asked if his performance sent a message to the NFL, Sauce responded emphatically: "Most definitely."

"I felt like I did what I had to do," Gardner said. "But it's not about me, it's about the team.," Gardner said. " So, we got to be able to do what we have to do as a collective."

Gardner stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 4 tackles, 2 passes defended and a tackle for loss. He lined up primarily on the left side of the defense and matched up multiple times with the 2021 Second Team All-Pro Chase – just as he planned.

"I had this one circled," Gardner said. "I was looking forward to going against Chase. A lot of people say he is the best receiver in the league, and I have the goal of being defensive rookie of the year. That is one of my big individual goals and I feel I got to be able to go against the best if I want to be able to achieve that. So yes, I was looking forward to it."

Early in the first quarter, Bengals QB Joe Burrow tested Gardner. He went step-for-step with Chase on a long pass downfield and broke up the well-placed ball with his nearly 80-inch wingspan.

Gardner admitted he is not one to plan celebrations. So, after the pass break up, he broke out a spontaneous snow angel on the MetLife Stadium turf.

"I don't even know what made me do that," Gardner said. "It is not even snowing outside. But it was just something that I naturally did. I'm not a big celebrator and in terms of doing dances and stuff like that, I just jump around."

Gardner surrendered no catches to Chase while the primary defender and at his locker postgame was adamant he controlled the matchup.

"He didn't have any catches on me, zero catches," Gardner said. "I never felt like I was struggling. I felt like I did what I had to do."

And despite Tee Higgins catching Gardner a step behind in the second quarter for a 45-yard completion, head coach Robert Saleh agreed the No. 4 pick in April's NFL Draft held his own.

"He did a good job," Saleh said. "They tried him a couple of times early and got one of them with Higgins. He was in a really good position, but he has got to go find it. Which, if quarterbacks keep trying him, he's going to find it. I was really pumped about the way he played."

Gardner added: "That one little play that Tee had, that was a decent play. Our coaches argued he was pushing off, which he was, but that is no excuse. … Just beside that play, I feel like I did what I had to do."

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bengals | Week 3

See the best images from the Week 3 matchup between the Jets and Bengals at MetLife Stadium.

E_SS1_1531
1 / 45
E_SS1_1631
2 / 45
E_SS1_1570
3 / 45
E_SS1_1234
4 / 45
E_SS1_1794
5 / 45
E_SS1_1775
6 / 45
E_SS1_1754
7 / 45
E_SS1_1712
8 / 45
E_SS1_1748
9 / 45
E_SS1_1620
10 / 45
E_SS1_1623
11 / 45
E_SS1_1692
12 / 45
E_SS1_1603
13 / 45
E_SS1_1604
14 / 45
E_SS1_1195
15 / 45
E_SS1_1276
16 / 45
E_SS1_1210
17 / 45
E_SS1_1142
18 / 45
E_SS1_1285
19 / 45
E_SS1_2117
20 / 45
E_SS1_1915
21 / 45
E_SS1_1843
22 / 45
E_SS1_1820
23 / 45
E_SS1_1834
24 / 45
E_SS1_2219
25 / 45
E_SS1_2173
26 / 45
E_SS3_0041
27 / 45
E_SS3_0188
28 / 45
E_SS3_0286
29 / 45
E_SS3_0311
30 / 45
E_SS3_0225
31 / 45
E_SS3_0128
32 / 45
E_SS1_2446
33 / 45
E_SS1_2789
34 / 45
E_SS1_2594
35 / 45
E_SS1_2556
36 / 45
E_SS1_2698
37 / 45
E_SS1_3033
38 / 45
E_SS1_3094
39 / 45
E_SS1_3104
40 / 45
E_SS1_3400
41 / 45
E_SS1_3467
42 / 45
E_SS1_3395
43 / 45
E_SS1_3190
44 / 45
E_SS1_3673
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Stand Out in Week 3 Loss

Summary: Rookie CB Was 'Ready' for Challenge with Ja'Marr Chase; LB Quincy Williams to Be Evaluated Monday

news

Jets' CB D.J. Reed: 'We Have to Communicate More'

Mental Errors Cost the Green & White Dearly vs. the Bengals

news

Robert Saleh: Jets Defense Lacked That Finishing Touch vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Built 27-12 Win on 3 TDs in First 33 Minutes, All Coming on Joe Burrow 3rd-Down Scoring Strikes

news

Jets-Bengals Game Recap | No Miracle Comeback in 27-12 Loss to Cincinnati

Green & White, a Week After Roaring Past Cleveland, Score No TDs, Commit 4 Turnovers & Fall to 1-2

news

Joe Flacco Struggles to Recapture Cleveland Magic vs. Cincinnati

Jets QB Hurt by Bengals' Pass Rush, Injuries to Garrett Wilson & George Fant & Other Veteran Mistakes

news

WR Garrett Wilson Takes a Shot to the Ribs, but Shows Grit in Return

A First-Down Catch and Hit to Sent the Standout Rookie to the LR in the First Hall

news

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, 5 Other Jets on Injury List All Active for Cincinnati

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others Inactive as Green & White Attempt to Go Above .500 with Win over 0-2 Stripes

news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | 4 Quarters of Football Plus a Special Halftime

Green & White Seeks to Top Cincinnati at Home on the Day Nick Mangold Is Inducted into Ring of Honor

news

Are the Jets and Bengals Poised for Another High-Scoring Game?

Teams Combined for 65 Points Last Season in Green & White Win

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, Sauce Gardner All Have Cincinnati Connections, All Want to Keep Jets on Winning Path

Advertising