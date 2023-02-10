Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has been named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the fifth Jets player to win the award, the most among any team in the NFL. The Cincinnati product started 17 games for the NFL's No. 4 defense, totaling 75 tackles, 2 interceptions and leading the NFL with 20 pass defenses.

"It's a true blessing," Gardner said. "I had those three goals of mine (Pro Bowl, All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year) and I didn't let anything get in my way to stop me from achieving them. It's a true blessing for sure."

Gardner added: "My imagination is very strong and it's a huge reason why I am where I am. I feel like it's a huge reason why I'm so confident. I always picture myself doing these amazing things and things that are not easily achievable, and it always ends up happening. Before the season, I remember the media was asking me what my goals were. I said Pro Bowl, All-Pro. When they heard All-Pro, I'm not going to say they doubted me, but I would've had the same reaction if I were them as well. Coming in as a rookie at cornerback and getting first-team All-Pro, that's a tough task, but I overcame all adversity and got it."

When asked what helped contribute to his early success in the NFL, Gardner went back to his roots. He started with his mom, who helped Gardner stay out of trouble growing up in 7 Mile in Detroit. Then the rookie corner thanked HC Robert Saleh, who grew up 20 minutes from Gardner's hometown.

"It has a lot to do with how I grew up and the area I grew up in. That's why I couldn't forget to thank Detroit when I was receiving the award. I can't even explain to y'all the stuff I went through, the stuff I saw growing up in Detroit. I feel like that's why I'm the person I am today. ... [My mom] kept me on the right path, never let me fall victim to the streets or anything like that."

He added on Saleh: "I'm not perfect and any time I was slacking or doing something like that, he's not beating around the bush. He'd tell me straight up, 'Hey, you're doing this.' And that's all I have to hear. He just always keeps it real with me and I appreciate that. I love taking coaching, I love taking criticism. I don't care about being yelled at because I know he has my best interest and he cares about me. He played a huge role in why I am where I am."

Minutes before Gardner won the award, fellow rookie teammate WR Garrett Wilson was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. It marks the third team in NFL history a team has won both awards (1967 Lions and 2017 Saints).