Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

No. 4 Overall Pick Out of Cincinnati Co-Led NFL with 20 Pass Defenses, Had Highest PFF Coverage Grade in the NFL

Feb 10, 2023 at 01:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has been named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the fifth Jets player to win the award, the most among any team in the NFL. The Cincinnati product started 17 games for the NFL's No. 4 defense, totaling 75 tackles, 2 interceptions and leading the NFL with 20 pass defenses.

"It's a true blessing," Gardner said. "I had those three goals of mine (Pro Bowl, All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year) and I didn't let anything get in my way to stop me from achieving them. It's a true blessing for sure."

Gardner added: "My imagination is very strong and it's a huge reason why I am where I am. I feel like it's a huge reason why I'm so confident. I always picture myself doing these amazing things and things that are not easily achievable, and it always ends up happening. Before the season, I remember the media was asking me what my goals were. I said Pro Bowl, All-Pro. When they heard All-Pro, I'm not going to say they doubted me, but I would've had the same reaction if I were them as well. Coming in as a rookie at cornerback and getting first-team All-Pro, that's a tough task, but I overcame all adversity and got it."

When asked what helped contribute to his early success in the NFL, Gardner went back to his roots. He started with his mom, who helped Gardner stay out of trouble growing up in 7 Mile in Detroit. Then the rookie corner thanked HC Robert Saleh, who grew up 20 minutes from Gardner's hometown.

"It has a lot to do with how I grew up and the area I grew up in. That's why I couldn't forget to thank Detroit when I was receiving the award. I can't even explain to y'all the stuff I went through, the stuff I saw growing up in Detroit. I feel like that's why I'm the person I am today. ... [My mom] kept me on the right path, never let me fall victim to the streets or anything like that."

He added on Saleh: "I'm not perfect and any time I was slacking or doing something like that, he's not beating around the bush. He'd tell me straight up, 'Hey, you're doing this.' And that's all I have to hear. He just always keeps it real with me and I appreciate that. I love taking coaching, I love taking criticism. I don't care about being yelled at because I know he has my best interest and he cares about me. He played a huge role in why I am where I am."

Gardner, who has now completed all three of his rookie goals, is one of 70 cornerbacks since 2000 to have started at least 12 games and one of two to play on a top-five defense. His 90 Pro Football Focus coverage grade led all cornerbacks in the NFL. So did his 45.9 reception percentage and 361 yards allowed.

"I try not to think about it," he said of his early success. "I just have to work 10 times harder. I can't do exactly what I did the last offseason because there are guys that are trying to get where I want to be or get where I'm at, so I have to find the little, small things. I've got to go work even harder than I worked the last offseason because I want to be better than I was this year."

Gardner won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award three times -- Week 5 against the Dolphins, Week 7 at Denver and Week 9 against the Bills. The rookie's interception of Bills QB Josh Allen set up a go-ahead touchdown and his pass defense on a deep ball intended for WR Gabriel Davis sealed the victory for the Green & White.

After a impressive rookie season, what's on tap for an encore in Year 2?

"I got a lot of things to get better at," he said. "I want to be able to get more takeaways because I feel like it'll help the team more. I want to continue to be an even better teammate, watching guys like D.J. [Reed], C.J. [Mosley], Quinnen [Williams]. I had those great examples in front of me and that's who I want to be like next year."

Gallery | Sauce Gardner's Defensive Rookie of the Year Season in Photos

See the Jets rookie's journey from draft night to becoming the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

