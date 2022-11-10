Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after helping lift the Green & White to a 20-17 victory against Buffalo at MetLife Stadium in a Week 9 game last Sunday.
The Cincinnati product intercepted Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen and returned it 16 yards to the Buffalo 19-yard line. Three plays later, RB James Robinson caught a touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to give the Jets their first lead, 17-14.
"We were in a Cover-2 concept, to my side," Gardner said. "The receiver got outside of me and they had a running back there sitting in front of me. It was a running back or receiver, I don't know. I just felt like I had a feel for Josh Allen and the throws he likes to make. So, I was just taking away the throws to the running back, I tried to time it up to make the play."
Leading by 20-17 and with Buffalo in a fourth-and-21 with 33 seconds remaining, Gardner came up big again. Allen hurled a pass that traveled 65 yards intended for WR Gabriel Davis. Gardner stuck his arm in to prevent the completion and force a turnover on downs, effectively ending the game.
"I was just looking at Gabe," Gardner said. "I was looking at his eyes. I didn't see any signs of the ball being thrown short, so, I couldn't believe it. I just kept seeing his eyes do that. I'm like, 'Oh man, he wants that ball for sure.' I just had to stay calm and don't panic. He was trying to push off a little bit, I just stayed poised, and I made the play."
Gardner registered 7 tackles, which lead the team, an interception – his second of the season (Week 5 vs. Miami) – and a pass defense. Bills All-Pro DE Von Miller praised Gardner's performance after the game.
"Hats off to those guys," Miller said. "They've built up a great team. Sauce Gardner, he went crazy tonight."
Gardner also won the award in Week 5 (vs. Miami) and Week 7 (v.s Denver). A Jets rookie has won the award seven times in the first nine weeks this season, including six in a row. WR Garrett Wilson won in Weeks 2 and 8 and RB Breece Hall won in Weeks 4 and 6.