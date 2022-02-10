Jets' CB Michael Carter II: You're Never Too Young to Lead

Though he might be the second Michael Carter on the Jets, Carter II showed his development over 15 games (he missed the game against the Saints with a concussion and the game against the Jaguars while in the Covid protocol). Even though he was not available for those two games, he finished fourth on the defense in snaps taken with 743 and tackles with 71. In addition, he had 4 TFL, recovered 2 fumbles and had a single sack -- coming against Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady in Week 17, when he also had a season-high 6 solo tackles.

"I just bought into what everyone asked of me," he said. "The coaching philosophy that Coach Saleh is preaching. Buying in and digging into the playbook, learning and being willing to learn. Showing that I'm not going to make the same mistake twice, communicating well and being vocal, all things I'm trying to improve on coming from college. Communicating and moving fast to help get people lined up, that was an adjustment. I'm able to adjust quickly and assume a new role in defense ... and hit it."

Carter, who will turn 23 in early March, said he is going to relish some time off at the start of the offseason after what he called "a long year" that stretches back to his final season at Duke and continued to the NFL Combine, pro days, the draft, OTAs, training camp and then his first intense season as a professional.

"I'm most proud of the confidence I've been able to show and have within myself to come in and learn a new system," he said. "I was able to perform at a high level, do what was expected and prove to myself that I belong. I'm proud I was able to do that and show my passion for football. I'm looking ahead to continue to grow and be confident in my ability, take it to the next level, grow statistically and as a teammate. Within the defense, taking on whatever leadership role may be needed of me. You're never too young to lead. I know that next season there's definitely going to be more expected and I'm ready to take on that challenge, too.