Jets' CB D.J. Reed: 'We Have to Communicate More'

In the game, Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 275 yards and those 3 TD passes, and in the early going the Bengals converted their first four third downs. Chase finished the game with 6 receptions for a modest 29 yards and that single TD. Reed and Gardner managed to mostly keep the lid on, but Reed asserted that the defensive players and coaches needed to hash out some things.

"It's unacceptable," Reed said in a calm and steady voice. "The mental errors are unacceptable. So, we've got to have a meeting and just talk about everything. We gotta get this right. This has to happen. Has to happen."

Not to be overlooked is that the Jets' defensive backfield is working toward continuity. In essence, two corners (Reed and Gardner) and two safeties (Jordan Whitehead and Joyner, who missed last season because of a triceps injury) have only played together in three regular-season games.

Head coach Robert Saleh, in his postgame press conference, also lamented "mental errors," basically two plays, two personal fouls that cost the Jets dearly. The first was John Franklin-Myers' roughing the quarterback call that gave the Bengals a first down and led to Cincy's second TD. Then there was Corey Davis' unsportsmanlike penalty that cost the Jets 15 yards deep in Cincinnati territory when it was still a two-score game. Instead of third-and-6, it became third-and-21. On fourth down, Flacco was sacked and fumbled.

"Our vets made critical mistakes at critical times," Saleh said. "JFM [John Franklin-Myers] had the critical third-down foul which, ticky-tack or not, he just doesn't have to. And then Corey with the penalty he had. It has to get fixed."

Reed said: "The mistakes, we can't have. Penalties on third down, mental errors — we're not even giving a team a chance to beat us. We're just beating ourselves.

"They had the touchdown, OK, clap it up. But the other stuff is mental errors. We have to make it simple so we can stop with the mental errors, we have to communicate more, whatever the case might be.

"We have to get it fixed."