Jets CB D.J. Reed Out; S Tony Adams Active vs. Broncos

The Jets will be without CB D.J. Reed when they visit the Broncos Sunday in Denver. Reed, who started the first four games and has registered 28 tackles, began to experience concussion symptoms early in the week and entered the protocol.

With Reed and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) ruled out, head coach Robert Saleh was asked if CB Bryce Hall will start.

"We will see. We have a plan," Saleh said. He later added: "I have confidence in all the DBs. Whether it is moving people around, however we have to shuffle it. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football in this league and have played at a very high level. So, we will be fine."

The Jets will get back S Tony Adams from a hamstring injury after he missed the past two games. Adams had 10 tackles against the Bills and the Cowboys.

The Jets secondary will have the challenge of slowing QB Russell Wilson and a Broncos pass attack that has flown under the radar. Wilson has thrown for 9 pass touchdowns and 2 interceptions and he has the third-best passer rating in the NFL.

"As far as the player, I think he has lost over 20 pounds and he looks like the same guy to me," Saleh said. "He is doing a lot with his feet. He is scrambling to throw, he will scramble to run if he has to. But he is looking really good.