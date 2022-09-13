Jets CB D.J. Reed Honors Late Father with Memorable Performance 

Jets CB D.J. Reed took to the field Sunday against Baltimore with a heavy heart. While standing in the tunnel for player introductions, Reed's family and friends texted him to let him know that his father, Dennis Reed Sr., had passed after an 18-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

"My phone started right before," Reed said. "My cousins were texting me, saying condolences to dad, and then my uncle texted me that your dad passed away, rest in peace."

With the weight of the loss, Reed composed himself, if only for a moment, and sprinted onto the field at MetLife Stadium. As the national anthem began, emotions came pouring out and Reed began to cry.

"It was hard," Reed said. "I was just controlling my energy because my emotions were everywhere. But then I just thought I believe in God, and I just thought that for him to pass away right before the game, there was a reason for that because he could have passed during the whole week, and he passed away nearly right before the game started."

Diagnosed in 2004 with MS., Reed Sr.'s passing did not come as a complete shock. Reed's mother, Linda, delivered the news Wednesday that his father had decided to come off life support and wanted the tube removed that was helping him breathe. Reed Sr. told family he was "tired of fighting" and it allowed Reed time to call his father and grieve before the game.