Jets CB Bryce Hall Focused on 'Owning Our Assignments'

He later added: "I haven't watched the film, I haven't looked at it thoroughly, but it really comes down to us just executing our assignments. I think there were a couple times where guys were free, this that and the third. I think it's just owning our assignments. I think they came out and did some different things because they had different guys in different places. For us, it just comes down to making sure to own the looks, what we're seeing and then being able to execute that on a high level."

Falcons QB Matt Ryan, a 14-year veteran, threw for 342 yards against a young secondary that includes Hall. The Green & White, after having 7 sacks against Tennessee, wasn't able to take down Ryan once.

"Throughout his career, he's always been somebody who gets the ball out quick, especially those quarterbacks who have been really seasoned in the league," Hall said. "They're very built on timing, they get the ball out quick, they know where their guys are supposed to be. That's just kind of who we were facing today."

Hall has 24 tackles, 5 pass defenses, .5 sacks and 2 QB hits this season and believes the defense is on the brink of turning a corner.