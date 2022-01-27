Jets CB Brandin Echols Is Living a Childhood Dream

Of the 737 snaps on defense taken by the Jets' rookie cornerback Brandin Echols, two will forever be the most memorable for the sixth-round draft pick out of Kentucky.

The first, of course, was his pick-six at Miami on Dec. 19. The second? At MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2 when he swiped a pass by Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady intended for Mike Evans.

Though Brady led the Buccaneers to a last-gasp 28-24 victory, Echols owns a piece of his personal history that is likely to one day occupy a cherished place in the Echols household. After the game, he asked Brady to autograph the piece of memorabilia.

It was simply a rookie being a rookie. And although some members of the chattering class saw something wrong about the request and Brady's gracious gesture, Jets head coach Robert Saleh saw something completely different.

"The reality is, the NFL is a brotherhood," Saleh told reporters during his press conference the day after the Tampa Bay game. "These guys all know each other. They talk to each other on the phone, they call each other, they work out with one another. This is a huge fraternity of brothers and they just spent four hours going at it on the football field, they spent all week prepping on how they're just going to absolutely embarrass one another, and so at the end of the game, the jersey exchanges, those conversations that they're having, that is a very cool, genuine moment that's happening between players."

Though he did admit that Echols' request was a little "ballsy," Saleh again showed his stripes, supporting one of his young players.