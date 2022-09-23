Jets CB Brandin Echols 'Had to Stay Ready' When His Name Was Called

Last Sunday in the third quarter, when CB Sauce Gardner had to step out for a few plays after a big hit, some observers may have expected the worst for the Jets. But not second-year CB Brandin Echols — he stayed ready for moments like these.

"I just knew I had to stay ready," Echols said. "When I saw [Sauce] go down, I knew it was my time to come in. I knew when I came in, they were probably going to come at me because I was coming in cold. I had not played a snap of defense yet. So, I was already coming in with the mindset that they were going to be trying to come at me."

Echols was right, the Browns did try to target him as soon as he came in. Leading by 17-14 in the third quarter and on the Jets 4-yard line, the Browns aimed for the tight end Echols was covering. Instead of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett connecting with Harrison Bryant, Echols read the play and batted the ball down, getting his first pass breakup of the season.