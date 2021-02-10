Jets' CB Bless Austin Ready to Take 'Giant Leap' in Year 3

Year 2 for Jets' cornerback Bless Austin was filled with adversity and growth.

As he prepares for his third professional season, he looked back at all of the positives he hopes to build on from the 2020 NFL season.

"I'm a smarter player than I was last year," Austin said. "A lot of the things and the information that I had to go over this year, I already had down. It minimized the information I had to retain and made a lot more room for other areas that I needed to work on with my game in practice, off the field and in my game. A lot was taken off and I felt like finally I could focus on football and not have too much thinking going on."

At 6-1, 198 pounds, CB Austin finished third on the defense with 63 tackles in addition to 4 PDs and 1 FF, while playhing in 11 games. Austin, 24, who grew up in in Queens, NY, and attended Rutgers University, wasn't quite satisfied with his play and knows exactly where he wants to be physically and mentally in his third year.