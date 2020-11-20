Jets CB Bless Austin, K Sam Ficken Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers 

Special Teams Shuffle

The Jets have a decision to make at kicker. Sam Ficken, who has missed the last three games with a groin injury, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers. He connected on 9 of 10 field-goal attempts in the first six games of the season and all 6 extra points. In his place, Sergio Castillo has kicked well, converting on 6 of 7 field-goal attempts and all 4 extra points.

"Sergio has done everything we've asked him to do," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "I think he's done a great job. I think Sam is our guy if he's ready to go, but we'll see what happens. We have a day or two left to make a decision. I have confidence in both guys. I have no problem putting either one of them out there, so we'll see where this takes us in the next day or two."

Boyer, who's had a top-10 unit each of the past two seasons, has not been pleased with the group's performance this season, particularly on kick returns. The Jets have had seven returners in nine games, who have averaged a combined 18.4 yards per return. Ballentine could receive work at KR and has 19 returns for 447 yards (23.5 avg).

"I think he has some talent and certainly has long speed," Boyer said. "There's a bunch of returners in the mix and we'll see who can do it the best. That's kind of where I'm at with it. They're all working their butts off, all doing a nice job and we'll see what happens."