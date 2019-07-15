Jets Camp Preview: Le'Veon Bell Set to Be Unleashed

Jets head coach Adam Gase, who will double as the club's offensive playcaller, has the ability to dictate a lot of matchups with Bell on the field. The 6'1", 225-pounder is one of the league's most versatile players and will also be a great outlet for Darnold in the midst of chaos.

"You're not one-dimensional when you have a running back that the defense isn't sure if he's going to be in the gun, offset, strong, weak," Gase said. "Is he going to be under center? Is he going to be split out wide? Is he going to be the single receiver? Is he going to be the empty? Is he going to be in the slot? There are five different spots he can be in if we went in empty.

"If you have got a guy that can do all of those different types of things and he's good at it and he's able to catch the ball and run the routes like that, it makes it very difficult for the defense to defend. You start seeing coverages where they simplify it because you're moving so many pieces around. And when you have that kind of flexibility, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense. It's hard to cover everything."

Year 9

Bilal Powell is entering his ninth training camp with the Green & White. A fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2011, the 30-year-old Powell is the longest tenured Jet. Always productive with the ball in his hands, Powell's career rush average of 4.36 ranks 6th in franchise annals.