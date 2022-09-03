Jets' C Connor McGovern: 'The Mental Intensity Has Gone Up'

The biggest challenge other than finding the cohesion as a unit, however, is preparing for a team with a new defensive coordinator. This past January the Ravens hired Mike Macdonald, who spent the 2021-2022 season at the University of Michigan helping the Wolverines to the College Football Playoffs. McGovern understands how having a new coach complicates the preparation for Week 1, but he said it's nothing this group cannot handle.

"It does make it a little harder," McGovern said. "You look at preseason, but they always hide stuff in the preseason and they don't do everything they're going to do. There's going to be a lot of stuff that you're going to have to fix on the fly. You'll see it once, come back to the sideline and get on the tablet, and see exactly what it looked like to go fix it the next time. It does have a bit of an added difficulty to it but it's like that every year. You have guys that have been defensive coordinators for 25 years and week 1 they change it up a little bit."

McGovern, who returns for his third season with the Jets, said that last season was the best of his career. Pro Football Focus awarded McGovern his best overall blocking grade in the 2021 season with a 75.9. This season McGovern has an advantage that he's never experienced before, and he wants to use that to take his advantage.