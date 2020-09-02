Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

One player who will benefit from the O-line's improvement is seventh-year RB Le'Veon Bell. In his first season with the Green & White, in 2019, the 6-1, 225-pound running back averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. One of his most efficient seasons was in 2017 with the Steelers when he recorded 1,291 rushing yards on 321 carries and 9 rushing TDs. Bell, 28, is hoping to surpass his best season in 2020.

"I think we've got the offensive line for him," McGovern said. "We've got the offensive weapons on the outside to help. The defense is going to have to respect our pass game, which will open up the run game. They're going to have to respect the run game, which will open up the pass game. We're an extremely well-balanced offense and I'm excited for this year. Once everyone is back and ready to go for Week 1, I think we're going to be a pretty dangerous offense."

With Bell in the backfield and a sturdy offensive line up front, the Jets' offense is gearing up to face the Bills, an AFC East rival. And the captain of the ship — third-year quarterback Sam Darnold — is leading the way.