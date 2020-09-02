Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

Veteran OL Says QB Sam Darnold Is Playing Like a True Veteran

Sep 02, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_SZ5_1689-mcgovern-thumb

One of the most consistent storylines for the Jets since the beginning of training camp has been the chemistry among the refurbished offensive line. With only one returning starter -- Alex Lewis -- and minimal team training time, the O-line's progress is critical.

"I think we're gelling really well," said OL Connor McGovern. "The biggest thing was the cohesion part and we're working on that. It's a lot easier now that we're around each other a lot more and doing that stuff in person. I think that's been moving along really nicely. The offense has been moving along nicely, especially the ones and twos. No one is making a lot of mental errors and they have assignments down. I think most of that initial rust has been knocked off and I think we're ready to go."

Throughout training camp, four new players (and returning starter Lewis) have taken the majority of first-team reps and are expected to line up at Buffalo in Week 1 on Sept. 13: T Mekhi Becton, G Greg Van Roten, C McGovern and T George Fant. Although their time together has been limited, McGovern is confident in the group's efforts.

"Every day we get a little better and keep improving, and we keep fixing those little things that you miss by not having OTAs," McGovern (6-4, 306 pounds) said. "I'm really excited for it. I know everyone is ready to go and ready to get after somebody that isn't in a green helmet."

One player who will benefit from the O-line's improvement is seventh-year RB Le'Veon Bell. In his first season with the Green & White, in 2019, the 6-1, 225-pound running back averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. One of his most efficient seasons was in 2017 with the Steelers when he recorded 1,291 rushing yards on 321 carries and 9 rushing TDs. Bell, 28, is hoping to surpass his best season in 2020.

"I think we've got the offensive line for him," McGovern said. "We've got the offensive weapons on the outside to help. The defense is going to have to respect our pass game, which will open up the run game. They're going to have to respect the run game, which will open up the pass game. We're an extremely well-balanced offense and I'm excited for this year. Once everyone is back and ready to go for Week 1, I think we're going to be a pretty dangerous offense."

With Bell in the backfield and a sturdy offensive line up front, the Jets' offense is gearing up to face the Bills, an AFC East rival. And the captain of the ship — third-year quarterback Sam Darnold — is leading the way.

"As a leader, he's one of the best," McGovern said. "I can't speak for how he was the previous years, but to me, he's extremely confident and playing to what I feel like is a veteran. I feel like he's a vet because he plays with confidence, he knows what to do, and he's not out there second guessing himself. If I wouldn't have known he's 23 years old, I would have had no idea. He's playing like a true vet right now."

Related Content

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive LB B.J. Bello and DL Sterling Johnson
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive LB B.J. Bello and DL Sterling Johnson

Monmouth Product Re-Joins the Green & White After Being Released on Aug. 27
Jets Practice Report: CB Pierre Desir and WR Denzel Mims Expected Back This Week
news

Jets Practice Report: CB Pierre Desir and WR Denzel Mims Expected Back This Week

QB Sam Darnold Executed a Flawless Two-Minute Drive; CB Brian Poole Back in the Mix
Brian Poole 'Jacked Up' to Be Back After 'Scary' Dehydration Incident
news

Brian Poole 'Jacked Up' to Be Back After 'Scary' Dehydration Incident

Head Coach Adam Gase Said Jets' Nickel CB Looked Good on the Field
Jets Claim DB Zane Lewis
news

Jets Claim DB Zane Lewis

Air Force Product Is Cousins with Shawn Springs 
3 Takeaways from the Jets' Green & White Practice
news

3 Takeaways from the Jets' Green & White Practice

Sam Darnold, Adam Gase Encouraged by Offense's Performance 
Jets' Steve McLendon Spent 'Emotional' Week on Social Justice Issues
news

Jets' Steve McLendon Spent 'Emotional' Week on Social Justice Issues

D-Lineman Says 'Tragic' Stories Such as Jacob Blake Shooting 'Tear Me Apart'
Jets Sign WR Donte Moncrief, Release K Brett Maher
news

Jets Sign WR Donte Moncrief, Release K Brett Maher

Veteran Wideout Has 2,561 Career Receiving Yards
Jets Green & White Practice Report: Team Returns to Different Atmosphere at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Green & White Practice Report: Team Returns to Different Atmosphere at MetLife Stadium

Adam Gase Says There 'Were a Lot of Positive Things' to Come From Sunday's Practice
Sam Darnold: Jets Offense 'Just Played Better' Sunday at MetLife
news

Sam Darnold: Jets Offense 'Just Played Better' Sunday at MetLife

QB Drives 1st Offense to Pair of 2nd-Half TDs at Green & White Practice
WATCH | Highlights from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium
news

WATCH | Highlights from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

See Some of the Top Plays from the Jets Scrimmage
Cleveland Browns wide receiver D.J. Montgomery catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Jets Acquire WR D.J. Montgomery on Waivers from Browns

Was Waived by Cleveland After Starting Hot as Undrafted Free Agent in 2019

Advertising