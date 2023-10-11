Jets Bryce Huff Continues to Elevate His Game

With one game to go -- Sunday against the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles -- before the Jets get a week off to prepare for the rest of the season, Bryce Huff has emerged as a budding breakout star on the Jets' defensive line. The undrafted free agent might have started his professional career as a future unsung hero, but now his coaches, teammates and the news media are singing his praises.

"He's a guy, obviously when we first got here, we thought of him as a third-down specialist, a guy that went in and just burned an edge and that was his primary role," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Huff after he was credited with a safety and two QB hits against Kansas City. "But the more he's in this system and the more we work with him, this is a guy, I think, that has the potential to play every single down. He's a tremendous asset for us. It's hard to classify if you're a one, a two, a three, or a four within our system because we rotate so heavily, but we are so fortunate to have this guy, because he is an elite rusher. And now that he's starting to really develop his run defense, he's a guy we can use on all downs. So, another guy I'm excited about."

In a real sense, Huff was unleashed in last Sunday's victory at Denver when he played his most defensive snaps of the season 28 (44%) and saw more time on first and second downs. After five games, Huff leads the team in total pressures (25) even though he's taken 87 pass-rushing snaps (fifth-most on the D-line), according to Pro Football Focus. That puts him in some rarefied company -- PFF has Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby (34) leading the league, followed by Michah Parsons (29) Chase Young, Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt (all with 27).