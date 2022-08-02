Jets' Bryce Hall: 'I'm My Biggest Competitor'

For Hall, 24, the competition is part -- a big part -- of the job.

"Yeah, there's Sauce, but with Sauce and I think in the whole DB room we have a really deep group," Hall said after practice on Tuesday. "We're making everybody better by doing a good job pushing everyone else. Between us [Hall and Gardner], there's nothing but love. We're pushing each other, and it's the same with D.J. He's a good dude, too.

"At end of the day I can only control what I can control. I can't worry about or analyze what happens. I can only be the best version of me ... stay diligent, be where I want to be and push others to be the best as well."

Hall's gentle demeanor and his recognition that depth at cornerback, really at any position on the football field, is often the key to a successful season for most teams. His approach and dedication have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by Saleh.

"With Bryce, I expect the same thing he brought last year," Saleh said. "He's relentless, working better in coverage. He's a pro's pro. I love having him around. Just his presence and competitive nature is a bonus for anyone really."

And for now, at least, Hall and Gardner have been splitting reps in camp and Saleh has been complimentary to both.

"I think it's one of those things where you'll know when you know," Saleh said late last week, referring to who will be the eventual starter. "Him [Gardner] and Bryce are alternating days in terms of getting the reps and going against different receivers and getting those opportunities. Both are doing a really nice job competing and helping one another out. He's [Gardner] doing a good job. We'll know when we know."

Hall is confident in his ability and in his knowledge of the system installed by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. In that sense, he has an early advantage as one of the Jets' "young veterans."