Jets-Browns Game Preview | 4 Focal Points for 1st Road Game at Cleveland

It's never easy when an NFL team loses its season opener at home, then goes on the road for Game 2 against an opponent that won its season opener on the road and is lying in wait to play its home opener.

But the 0-1 Jets say they aren't flinching and they're ready for their next challenge at Cleveland against the 1-0 Browns on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh explained why he likes his team to bust out soon, and it's more than just because the Jets are his team.

"I know that all the praise we've gotten in the offseason and the draft picks and the free agents, all of that is real. We have a really, really cool team," Saleh said. "Now it's on us as coaches to extract that out of them and get them to play better faster, which I think we will and I know we will. It's going to happen. When? We'll all know."

Can it happen as soon as Cleveland? Here are four areas of interest for the Jets and their fans heading into their second of four games against the AFC North to open their 2022 schedule.

Charging the Net

Saleh is still being patient with his Jets. He's got their backs when he's facing forward toward reporters and fan base. But he's also applying some pressure when facing inward. His message to his players, which he mentioned in the opening to this preview, is "better, faster."

"These guys are first-timers, a lot of them. Even the second-year guys, they're still pups," the coach said. "You're being put in a position where it's a heightened environment. Things are happening faster. There are so many different things on your mind. The game hasn't slowed down the way it needs to slow down for you. So little errors are going to be made.