Jets-Browns 3 Takeaways | Green & White Ride Rookie Performances in Win

WR Garrett Wilson Grabs Game-Winning TD; Special Teams Unit Rebounds in Week 2

Sep 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
SZ1_2748-3-takes

The Jets rallied from 13 down to beat the Browns in a 31-30 thriller in Cleveland. Here are three takeaways from Sunday's win.

The Rookie Rollercoaster
The Jets have the potential to be a dynamic offense because they have exciting playmakers, including a pair of rookies.

WR Garrett Wilson, who played collegiately at Ohio State, made like home in Cleveland with 8 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs including the game-winner from QB Joe Flacco to complete the improbable comeback.

"We've known that the lights aren't too big for him, that he has already grown up and is capable of playing in this league," Flacco said of Wilson. "But you really aren't going to have people be able to say that about you until you win football games. That's why winning is so big in this league. It just cures all those things, all the issues you have."

RB Breece Hall flashed for a second consecutive week, turning it up to fifth gear on a 23-yard run that set up the Wilson's first TD. Wilson later returned the favor with an 18-yard catch in the final minute of the half that set up Hall's first NFL score. QB Joe Flacco found Hall in the flat for a 10-yard TD that tied the game at 14.

"Honestly I was surprised they left me that open," Hall said. "Even through the preseason, a lot of defenses knew they used me in the pass game, so there was usually always a guy over me. I guess they just busted the coverage, I got open and scored my first touchdown. It was exciting, for sure."

But there were some trying moments as well. With the Jets threatening to tie the score at 14 late in the second quarter, RT Max Mitchell(who later made a pivotal play, recovering a fumble) got beat off the line by veteran DL Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns veteran pass rusher recorded a strip-sack of Flacco inside the 20.

On the Browns' second TD, CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who allowed 1 catch for 8 yards in Week 1, thought he had help inside as Amari Cooper exploited a coverage bust for a 6-yard TD from Jacoby Brissett.

In the second half, Gardner was momentarily banged up when he went low to bring down Cooper after a 16-yard reception. On the same drive, rookie DL Micheal Clemons was flagged for a late hit on Brissett.

Special Sparks
The Jets special teams played a key role in Sunday's win after a rocky performance in Week 1.

P Braden Mann had two crucial plays and neither was a punt. Mann, who had been dealing with back tightness throughout the week, connected with WR Jeff Smith for a 17-yard fake punt on fourth-and-2 after the Browns marched 90 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive.

Seven plays later, the Jets tied the game at 7 when Flacco hit Wilson in the corner of the end zone from 2 yards out.

In the fourth quarter, Mann again paved the way for another Wilson TD. He successfully booted an onside kick that special teams ace Justin Hardee recovered.

"My boy Will Parks told me, 'Man, I'm going to smack the guy who's trying to recover the ball. Go get it,' said Hardee, who is from Cleveland. "It was a few things that happened within the play. I saw the ball and I knew it was mine. Once it touched my hands, I wasn't letting it go."

Nine plays later, Wilson tied the game 30-30 and K Greg Zeurlein, after missing a FG and PAT in Week 1, gave the Jets the victory with his extra point. He also nailed a 57-yarder to tie things up at 17 earlier in the fourth quarter.

One Snap, One Pick
S Ashtyn Davis did not take any defensive snaps last week against the Ravens and played one snap against the Browns. He came down with the game-sealing interception, picking off Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, who had just four incompletions until that point.

"There's a reason why he made this football team," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's been getting better every single week. He was opportunistic last year in finding the ball. … But to give him that opportunity, we went three down to try and keep the ball in front and credit to him just keeping his eyes on the quarterback and (he) came away with one."

Game Gallery | Jets at Browns | Week 2

See the best images from the come-from-behind 31-30 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

