Jets-Browns 3 Takeaways | Green & White Ride Rookie Performances in Win

The Jets rallied from 13 down to beat the Browns in a 31-30 thriller in Cleveland. Here are three takeaways from Sunday's win.

The Rookie Rollercoaster

The Jets have the potential to be a dynamic offense because they have exciting playmakers, including a pair of rookies.

WR Garrett Wilson, who played collegiately at Ohio State, made like home in Cleveland with 8 catches for 102 yards and 2 TDs including the game-winner from QB Joe Flacco to complete the improbable comeback.

"We've known that the lights aren't too big for him, that he has already grown up and is capable of playing in this league," Flacco said of Wilson. "But you really aren't going to have people be able to say that about you until you win football games. That's why winning is so big in this league. It just cures all those things, all the issues you have."

RB Breece Hall flashed for a second consecutive week, turning it up to fifth gear on a 23-yard run that set up the Wilson's first TD. Wilson later returned the favor with an 18-yard catch in the final minute of the half that set up Hall's first NFL score. QB Joe Flacco found Hall in the flat for a 10-yard TD that tied the game at 14.

"Honestly I was surprised they left me that open," Hall said. "Even through the preseason, a lot of defenses knew they used me in the pass game, so there was usually always a guy over me. I guess they just busted the coverage, I got open and scored my first touchdown. It was exciting, for sure."

But there were some trying moments as well. With the Jets threatening to tie the score at 14 late in the second quarter, RT Max Mitchell(who later made a pivotal play, recovering a fumble) got beat off the line by veteran DL Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns veteran pass rusher recorded a strip-sack of Flacco inside the 20.

On the Browns' second TD, CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who allowed 1 catch for 8 yards in Week 1, thought he had help inside as Amari Cooper exploited a coverage bust for a 6-yard TD from Jacoby Brissett.