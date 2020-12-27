Jets-Browns 3 Takeaways: Defense Seals Second Win of the Season

Defense Dominant in First Half, Comes Up Big Late

The Jets defense sealed the game in the Jets' 23-16 win over the Browns for New York's second straight win.

"Everyone knows the type of adversity that we've faced this year, so to pull out a second win, it feel great," DT Folorunso Fatukasi said. "You put it in all that work, all that effort and the men in the locker room have faced so much adversity and kept coming to work. Kept grinding and just not making excuses and finding ways to get better. To come out with a second win regardless of the adversities we've been through, it feels good. ... I'm extremely proud of these guys. We have one more and obviously we have to go in and make our corrections and look at the things we have to get better. It's hard to win in this league and you want to take them and cherish them."

The defense was dominant in the first half for the second straight week as the Browns totaled 103 yards and scored 3 points. Without DL Quinnen Williams and LB Harvey Langi, both out for the season with injuries, the Green & White held the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense to 4 yards on 9 carries (0.4 avg) in the first half. Nick Chubb, the NFL's No. 5 leading rusher, led Cleveland with 8 carries for 6 yards. Three of the defense's four sacks came in the first half, too.

"When you look at it, holding that team to 45 yards rushing, it was a great defensive effort from the whole unit," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "It takes the safeties, the cornerbacks, linebackers, front, but obviously it starts up front. I thought that guys played with great energy. They played physical. We did a good job of gang tackling. There was only one or two times where one of their backs kind of popped out."

After holding Cleveland to a punt on its opening drive in the second half, the Jets defense let up back-to-back scoring drives, making it a one-possession game, 20-16. But the Jets defense forced turnovers on back-to-back drives as LB Tarell Basham had a strip-sack that was recovered by DL John Franklin-Myers on the Browns' 17-yard line. K Sam Ficken extended the Jets' lead, 23-16, with a 34-yard field goal.

On the next possession, the Browns were faced with fourth-and-1 on the Jets' 16-yard line when Basham forced a fumble on QB Baker Mayfield. Mayfield fumbled and it was advanced by RB Kareem Hunt, but according to NFL rules, no player other than Mayfield could have advanced it. The ball was ruled at the spot of the fumble and turned over to the Jets on downs.