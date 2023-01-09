Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton All Optimistic About Their Injury Rehab

Game 7 at Denver was a highlight of the Jets' first 11 games, a venture 1,600 miles to the west and a mile high to take on a very tough Broncos defense in a challenging venue, then returning east with a closely fought 16-9 victory.

However, the Jets were also flying home with two of their outstanding young offensive players who were injured during the game and would not return to action the rest of the season.

"It was really tough for me," said Alijah Vera-Tucker, the versatile, athletic second-year man who was already starting at his third different O-line position in the early going when he hurt his elbow. "With the team on such an incline the first half of the season, and then obviously going down after me and Breece got hurt, it was tough. It would be tough on anybody."