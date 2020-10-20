Jets' Braden Mann: Six Weeks in, 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

Against Miami on Sunday, Mann (who punted 10 times in the game) hit a 54-yard effort that was fielded by the Dolphins' Jakeem Grant. Grant scampered 30 yards to the Jets' 48-yard line before Mann took him down.

"I never trash talk on a return because it's usually a pretty good return and it's not my place to talk trash," Mann said. "There's not much going through my mind, just let it go and use the sideline a lot. The sideline never missed a tackle. Try to keep them by the sideline and put my head in there and maybe a shoulder.

"I think, I get pretty excited a split second before I make a tackle. It lets me live out dreams of long ago playing linebacker. I never really want to make a tackle, but when I get to it's a little bit of fun getting to interact with guys who are bigger, faster, and taller than me." He added: "All returners are super dangerous."

In college at Texas A&M, Mann indulged his taste for mixing it up when he had four tackles as a junior, all solo tackles, and forced a fumble in a game against South Carolina. As a senior last year, he notched seven solo tackles.

"I like to think that I can tackle," Mann told nyjets.com after the draft. "A lot of people think the kicking game is a 10-man play because the kicker isn't expected to make a tackle, but I think it's an 11-man play. Obviously if I do my job well enough, I shouldn't have to be able to make a tackle, so some of those I wish I had back for sure. But if I have to get in there, I'm more than happy to do so. I used to play linebacker so it's in my nature a little bit."

There's always the concern that he could be putting his professional career on the line when he's called on to intervene. At least that's the opinion of another former Aggie who went on to a career with the Jets -- the record-setting Steve O'Neal.