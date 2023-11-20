Jets-Bills Game Recap | Sweep Proves Elusive in 32-6 Loss

Sweeping teams is always a tough task in the National Football League. After taking down the Bills, 22-16, in an overtime thriller in Week 1, the Jets couldn't duplicate the feat on Sunday in Orchard Park, NY. QB Josh Allen threw for 275 yards and 3 touchdown passes for Buffalo as the Green & White dropped to 4-6 with a 32-6 loss at Highmark Stadium.
"I don't think anyone did anything today," HC Robert Saleh said. "Players, coaches, or schemes, it obviously not good enough. But that none of it was good. ... Credit to Buffalo. I thought they came in they played a patient style. Josh didn't play as much hero ball as we're used to seeing and he's much more decisive. And so, give them credit. They had a really good game plan."
With the offense scuffling late in the third quarter, Saleh inserted Tim Boyle at quarterback for the first time this season. QB Zach Wilson, who got the start, finished 7 of 15 for 81 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. The Jets had 3 turnovers and did not convert on third down (0 of 11). Saleh was not ready to name who will start in Week 12 against the Dolphins under center.
"We're gonna watch the tape and just and we'll make a decision," he said. He added: "Everything's accelerated. You don't have Monday and Tuesday to dissect and breathe for a second, but we'll be pretty quick with it."
One of the game's bright spots came for the Jets on special teams. Coordinator Brant Boyer's unit delivered a special play with the Jets in desperation mode. Trailing by 16-0 in the second quarter following the two-minute warning and facing a fourth-and-2, P Thomas Morstead delivered to an open Brandin Echols for an 18-yard gain. That gave the offense some life and the Jets made good on their opportunity, scoring on a 9-yard TD pass from Zach Wilson to Breece Hall. While the 2-point attempt failed, the Jets had scored the final points of the half and made it a 16-6 game.
But the Bills quickly grabbed momentum back in the third as Josh Allen converted a fourth-and-1 with a 26-yard TD to Ty Johnson. Then Allen, who was intercepted by Ashtyn Davis on a heave at the end of the second quarter, padded the advantage with an 81-yard TD to Kalil Shakir.
See the best game action photos during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The visitors were on their heels from the opening kickoff. FB Reggie Gilliam separated rookie Xavier Gipson from the ball and Bills TE Quintin Morris recovered at the Jets 21. The fumble marked the first for the Jets on an opening kickoff since 2004. The defense stood up immediately and forced a Tyler Bass 48-yard field goal following Quinnen Williams' third-down sack of Allen. Williams' 5.5 career sacks of Allen are the most by any player.
The Bills pushed it to a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter when Bass hit from 30 yards, ending a 14 play, 58-yard drive.
Already starting their seventh different OL combination Including their fifth different in last five games, the Jets lost LT Mekhi Becton late in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He was carted off the sideline and replaced by Carter Warren, a fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh, who made first career appearance. Chris Glaser, appearing in his third career game, made his first start for the Green & White at RG.
With 6:02 remaining in the second quarter, the Jets trailed 9-0 and had been outgained 152-0. Z. Wilson was sacked three times in the first half and Bills CB Rasul Douglas' interception deep in Jets territory set the home team up for its first touchdown. After the Jets defense turned the Bills away on each of their first three trips to the red zone, Allen hit a wide-open James Cook for a 5-yard TD.
The Jets were targeting their first sweep of the Bills since 2016. But there were no brooms on a day that Hall led the club with 5 receptions for 50 yards and D.J. Reed paced the defense with 9 tackles.
Jetcetera
Rookie safety Tony Adams left the game with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter, holding his hand following an Josh Allen incompletion in the red zone. Adrian Amos entered and worked the rest of the game with Jordan Whitehead…. For the first time this season, OC Nathaniel Hackett called plays upstairs from the coaches' booth. …Bills S Taylor Rapp was carted off the field in an ambulance late in the second stanza after sustaining an apparent neck injury. RB Breece Hall had a 15-yard reception and both Bills defenders who combined for the tackle — CB Taron Johnson, who ran to the locker room, and Rapp were injured. … Nickel CB Michael Carter (hamstring) missed his first game since 2021 as Brandin Echols got the call inside at nickel. … The Jets will return home and host the division-leading Dolphins (7-3) in the NFL's first Black Friday game.