Jets-Bills Game Recap | Sweep Proves Elusive in 32-6 Loss

Sweeping teams is always a tough task in the National Football League. After taking down the Bills, 22-16, in an overtime thriller in Week 1, the Jets couldn't duplicate the feat on Sunday in Orchard Park, NY. QB Josh Allen threw for 275 yards and 3 touchdown passes for Buffalo as the Green & White dropped to 4-6 with a 32-6 loss at Highmark Stadium.

"I don't think anyone did anything today," HC Robert Saleh said. "Players, coaches, or schemes, it obviously not good enough. But that none of it was good. ... Credit to Buffalo. I thought they came in they played a patient style. Josh didn't play as much hero ball as we're used to seeing and he's much more decisive. And so, give them credit. They had a really good game plan."

With the offense scuffling late in the third quarter, Saleh inserted Tim Boyle at quarterback for the first time this season. QB Zach Wilson, who got the start, finished 7 of 15 for 81 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. The Jets had 3 turnovers and did not convert on third down (0 of 11). Saleh was not ready to name who will start in Week 12 against the Dolphins under center.

"We're gonna watch the tape and just and we'll make a decision," he said. He added: "Everything's accelerated. You don't have Monday and Tuesday to dissect and breathe for a second, but we'll be pretty quick with it."

One of the game's bright spots came for the Jets on special teams. Coordinator Brant Boyer's unit delivered a special play with the Jets in desperation mode. Trailing by 16-0 in the second quarter following the two-minute warning and facing a fourth-and-2, P Thomas Morstead delivered to an open Brandin Echols for an 18-yard gain. That gave the offense some life and the Jets made good on their opportunity, scoring on a 9-yard TD pass from Zach Wilson to Breece Hall. While the 2-point attempt failed, the Jets had scored the final points of the half and made it a 16-6 game.