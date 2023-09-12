Jets-Bills Game Recap | Gutsy Jets Lose Aaron Rodgers to Injury; Beat Bills, 22-16 in OT

The Jets lost QB Aaron Rodgers to injury early Monday night and then showed amazing resolve in a 22-16 OT win over the Buffalo Bills. Trailing 13-3 at the half, the Jets staged a stunning second-half rally without their star QB, who was making his first regular season start with the Green & White. After K Tyler Bass tied the game for the Bills in the final seconds of regulation as the ball kissed the left post and bounced through the uprights, rookie WR Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the game-winning score in the extra session.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game the team fears Rodgers sustained an Achilles tear. Zach Wilson finished the game for the Jets and will take over the offensive reins heading into Week 2's matchup at Dallas.

"I thought he was awesome," Saleh said of Wilson's performance in Week 1 in which he threw for 140 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. "He had a couple big third-down throws, clutch throws to extend drives and score points. I thought he commanded the huddle, line of scrimmage, he scrambled for a big one. He threw the interception, still bounced back. It didn't snowball into anything big. We still have a lot of faith in him. I think we've proven that by keeping him here and continuing to invest in him. Excited for him and his opportunity."

The Jets defense repeatedly got after Bills QB Josh Allen, forcing the star into four turnovers as S Jordan Whitehead led the way with his first career 3-interception game. Garrett Wilson had an amazing 3-yard TD grab from Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter and then Greg Zeurlein's third field goal of the night — a 33-yarder — gave New York's AFC representative a 16-13 lead they held until Bass' FG at the end of regulation.