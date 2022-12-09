Jets-Bills Game Preview | Lots at Stake in Longtime Division Rivals' Rematch

The Josh Allen Dichotomy

Allen, that Buffalo QB Saleh mentioned, continues to be one of the game's most dangerous young signal-callers. With his passing and rushing skills in full force, he's amassed 3,987 total yards, second-most in the NFL behind only KC's Patrick Mahomes. At the moment he pilots the AFC's No. 1 team with the NFL's No. 2 offense and No. 1 third-down unit. And he's 5-3 for his career vs. the Jets.

But Allen has an 80.8 passer rating in those eight Jets games, not a high number, and the Green & White toppled him at MetLife. Part of that was the Jets' 174-yard rushing attack. Part was Allen's Achilles heel, a few giveaways of his own, as the Jets coerced him into two interceptions and two strip sacks in that game. His 15 individual turnovers are second-most in the NFL this year and his 49 TOs since 2020 lead the league.

So the Jets' defensive task remains the same as it's been: Respect the QB, know he's going to run for some yards, throw to Stefon Diggs and others for more yards. But keep the pressure on up front and keep the coverage tight on the back end, and the visitors could get the results they seek.

Can the Jets hold Allen in check again in his home office? "Really hard to duplicate," Saleh said.

Green & White Red Zone Conundrum

The Jets' performance inside Minnesota's 20-yard line was a puzzle. They had one touchdown — White's 1-yard fourth-down keeper — plus three Greg Zuerlein field goals, in six red zone forays, all in the second half.

Normally, six trips to the RZ turn out fairly well no matter how many TDs a team scores. In franchise history (since the Titans began in 1960), the Jets are 57-9-1 (85.8%) in 68 games of six-plus red zone drives. That includes a 4-2 mark in 1-for-6 games.

But the Jets know the NFL's < 20 higher math. Saleh says: "Can't win the game just kicking field goals." WR Garrett Wilson: "Those threes need to turn into sixes."

Of those 68 games with 6-plus red zone drives since 1960, the Jets' 16.7% RZ TD rate at the Vikings was tied for the lowest conversion rate in their history with those five other 1-for-6 games. On the other hand, Minnesota's offense had three TDs in its three trips inside the Jets red zone.