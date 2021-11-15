Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways | Self-Inflicted Wounds Hinder Green & White in Loss

Offense Met with Resistance

Something had to give. The Jets had been the NFL's best offense the past two weeks, averaging 32 points and 498.5 yards a game while totaling 8 TDs in games against the Bengals and the Colts. But the Bills countered with a defense that ranked No.1 in a number of major categories.

The Bills came out swinging from the outset. After forcing a three-and-out on the Jets' first possession, White was intercepted the next time he had the ball as Obada deflected a pass that was intercepted by nickel CB Taron Johnson. That turnover set up a Tyler Bass 29-yard field goal, making the score 10-0.

The Jets punted on three of their first four possessions. Then right before halftime, trailing by 17-3, White connected on a deep pass to Corey Davis for 29 yards. That explosive play would have had the Jets in scoring territory, but star safety Micah Hyde ripped the ball from Davis' grasp and recovered for the visitors.

"When you're playing a team of Buffalo's caliber and we have the self-inflicted wounds that we had -- five turnovers -- you're going to put up a number like that," Saleh said. "You're going to give up points, you're not going to score very many and it's going to look ugly. Right there at 10-3, you have a chance to get it to 10-6 worse-case scenario.

"I know Corey is grinding, trying to gain more yards, trying to fight, so it's not from a lack of effort or concentration. He's trying to fight for yards and credit them, they got the ball out. Come out in the second half and not be able to get something going is frustrating."

Earlier in the second quarter, the Jets were turned away on a fourth-and-1 when the clock expired and they were penalized for a delay of game.

Matt Ammendola provided the Jets their first-half points as his 48-yard field goal ended a possession that saw chunk plays from White to TE Ryan Griffin (21 yards) and also followed a lateral throwback that ultimately resulted in an 18-yard toss to WR Keelan Cole.