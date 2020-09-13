Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fall in 2020 Season Opener

Defensive Takeaways

The Jets fell 27-17 and trailed 21-3 at halftime, but the deficit could have been much larger if not for two fumbles by Bills QB Josh Allen in scoring territory. Safeties Marcus Maye and Bradley McDougald combined on the first takeaway as Maye punched out the ball from Allen's mitts in the first quarter and the loose change fell into the hands of McDougald to keep things scoreless in the opening quarter. Then the Green & White stayed in the game in the first half when cornerback Bless Austin upended Allen, who lost the ball inside the 20. Linebacker Jordan Willis recovered. The Jets were able to capitalize as QB Sam Darnold led the offense 75 yards on 10 plays that resulted in a 31-yard field goal by Sam Ficken as time expired to cut the Buffalo lead to 21-3.

"It was big. We preach that every day on the field -- to create turnovers, effort and get to the ball," said Maye, who led the team with 10 tackles and added 2 sacks. "That's what we do, that's what we're going to do. We're going to continue to do that. That's a positive thing that we did, but we just have to look at the film to get back at the drawing board."

The Jets defense, which ranked No. 2 against the run last season, struggled to contain Allen in the first half when he had 7 carries for 46 yards and one score. Allen finished third among NFL quarterbacks last season with 510 rushing yards and his 17 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons ranks second in NFL history behind Cam Newton. The defense clamped down and limited Allen to 13 rushing yards in the second half, but he completed 33 of his 46 passes for 312 yards and 2 TDs for a 104.6 rating. The Bills totaled 406 yards of offense, 100 coming on the ground.

"We came out in the second half way stronger than we did in the first, so we have to find a way to build on that and carry that momentum into the next game," Austin said. "We have to get back to the practice field and hone in on the details and make sure we play more consistent."