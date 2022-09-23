Jets-Bengals Game Preview | 4 Quarters of Football Plus a Special Halftime

The Jets' second home game of 2022, against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (kickoff at 1 p.m. ET), is a special game. In part, that's because it's the next game on the schedule. But also in part, Jets Legend Nick Mangold will be immortalized as the 19th member of the team's Ring of Honor at halftime.

But before the ceremony, before the football is kicked off, and after creating an incredible atmosphere at the home opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11, the Jets are asking fans to proudly sing the national anthem at every home game this season. Be in your seats early and then stand and help continue this new Jets gameday tradition. This week's anthem will be led by Isa Rodriguez.

In between the Star Spangled Banner and the star-studded halftime and on until around 4 o'clock, the Jets will attempt to vanquish Cincinnati for the second straight season at MetLife, following up on last year's impressive 34-31 win over the Bengals led by backup QB Mike White. Today QB Joe Flacco leads the Jets into battle once again. Here are five areas of interest leading up to the game:

Joe Cool Seeks Another Smokin' Start

It could be Flacco's last start in a while, with second-year starter Zach Wilson getting closer to returning from his right knee injury. But as Flacco said of his temporary role, "That's my job and I'm happy about it." If he can orchestrate another victory anywhere close to the growing excitement and fantastic finish of last week's 31-30 comeback at Cleveland, that would be rewarding for Jets Nation.

It would be Flacco's second win as the Jets starter and it would raise the Green & White's record to 2-1, which would be the first time the team would have a winning record this late in the season since going 3-2 in 2017 Week 5. It would also be the Green & White's 10th win in their last 11 home games over the Stripes.