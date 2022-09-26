Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Stand Out in Week 3 Loss 

Gardner Flashes

Even though Bengals QB Joe Burrow passed for 275 yards and 3 TDs, Jets rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner stepped up against WRs Ja'Marr Chase, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Tee Higgins.

Gardner, who played collegiately at Cincinnati, flashed his closing speed, ability to find the ball and then his dog mentality late in the first quarter. Burrow looked for Chase down the sideline, who was blanketed by Gardner. Gardner then ripped the ball loose from the star receiver, preventing a 50-plus yard connection.

"Everybody says he's the best and I was ready for it," Gardner said of Chase. "He had no catches, so I feel like I did what I had to do. But it's not about me — it's about the team. We have to be able to do what we have to do as a collective. We have to be able to communicate and execute on defense."

Then in the second quarter, Gardner forced a Bengals punt when he locked up Tee Higgins down the home sideline and registered his second PD of the half. In the third quarter, Gardner was credited with a TFL on Chase's fourth-and-1 run stuff.