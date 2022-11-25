Jets-Bears Game Preview | QB Situations Will Have Big Impact on This Game at MetLife

Bears: QB Kaleidoscope?

Justin Fields has turned into an exciting performer as Chicago attempts to rise up from its fourth season of .500-or-lower football. The second-year quarterback who wears No. 1 is the Bears' leading rusher, not to mention one of the NFL's top running signal-callers along with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen with 834 rushing yards, a 6.84 yards/carry average and seven rush TDs. But as with all mobile NFL field generals, there is the danger of injury, and Fields got zapped last week at the Falcons with a hamstring injury and what he said was a separated left shoulder.

Will he play vs. the Jets? HC Matt Eberflus has been tight-lipped on the subject. Fields was limited in practice this week, and even if he plays, his rushing prowess is blunted a bit by the shoulder and by the fact that he's also the league's most-sacked QB this season. And the Jets' pass rush, led by the triumvirate of Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers, is now performing at historic franchise levels with 17 sacks in the past three games. Fields' backup, former Jet Trevor Siemian, is also sackable, so who starts and how well he stands up in the pocket for Chitown will have a big bearing on this game.

Happy and Unhappy Returns

The Jets were burned by rookie Marcus Jones' last-second game-winning punt-return touchdown last week. But at least that was their only return TD allowed this season. The Bears have given up four return scores — and all came, one per game, in the past four weeks. Two were on defensive returns, one was on Cordarrelle Patterson's kickoff return for the Falcons, and one came on a return of a blocked kick off of rookie P Trenton Gill's foot.