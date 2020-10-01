Jets, Atlantic Health System to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are continuing their fight against pediatric cancer as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign. Prior to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. for our game on October 1, four children who are undergoing or have completed treatment at the Valerie Center at Goryeb Children's Hospital, part of Atlantic Health System, will be recognized as virtual honorary captains. Jets Defensive Back and Captain, Matthias Farley, surprised Andrew Carasquillo, Eli Diringer, Sammy Kyzer and Aidan O'Neil with this honor during a virtual visit on September 25. Next season the Jets will also host Andrew, Eli, Sammy and Aidan in person as honorary captains for a game at MetLife Stadium. For more information on how to help the Jets and Atlantic Health System fight pediatric cancer please go to AtlanticHealth.org/Jets.