Jets at Steelers 3 Takeaways | Alijah Vera-Tucker, Nate Herbig Provide 'Stabilizing Combination' on OL

Young Team, Big Heart

Through four weeks, the Jets have won both road games in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. The Jets climbed out to a 10-point lead Sunday, fell 10 points behind and then scored 14 unanswered points in the final 7:35 to reach .500. with a 2-2 record against the four AFC North teams.

"That's what I love about this group of guys, there's no flinch," Saleh said. … "It was tremendous resilience from the group. We were holding the lead, we had a bad sequence there at the end of the first half and they had some momentum bringing in the young kid. But to weather the storm and show the resilience to come back again on the road, awesome."

Rookie RB Breece Hall, who led the team with 17 carries for 66 yards, scored the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career, which gave the Jets the lead with 16 seconds remaining. While the Jets have clawed their way back in both of the wins, Hall believes the next step is putting a team away when they have the chance. He referred to the point swing at the end of the first half, when the offense had a chance to build a 13-3 lead. Instead, Wilson threw an interception and Steelers K Chris Boswell connected on a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

The Jets were set to receive the second-half kickoff.