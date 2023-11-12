Close Competitors Jets & Raiders Meet for the First Time in Las Vegas

Who will have the luck of the draw in Las Vegas tonight? The 4-4 Jets in their first road trip ever to play in Las Vegas (Paradise, NV, in reality) or the 4-5 Raiders? It feels like a tossup between these two six-decades-long rivals when they kick off in Allegiant Stadium around 8:20 p.m. ET.

Jets QB0ach Wilson has scuffled lately but he still holds the promise of assembling a breakout game, especially if his battered and bruised offensive line can get a dynamic Breece Hall-led ground game off and running. It was three games before Hall exploded for 177 yards and a 72-yard dash for the end zone at Denver. It's been three games since that Rocky Mountain high, and Hall and the Jets would love to crease and gouge the Raiders' 31st-ranked run defense (27th in yards/carry allowed).

That successfully accomplished, Wilson will need help from his beefy cordon to keep DE "Mad Maxx" Crosby away from his pocket so he can find Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, TE Tyler Conklin and others in the pass game.

The Jets defense would also appear to have the statistical edge, coming in this week at ninth in total yards allowed/game and third in net pass yards allowed. And the sackers — Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Quinton Jefferson and the rest of the front — will want to team up with Saice Gardner, D.J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead and the cover team to coax multiple sacks and turnovers out of rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, filling in for a third time for veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.