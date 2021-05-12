2021 Schedule

Presented by

Jets Will Open 2021 NFL Season at Panthers

Robert Saleh to Make Head-Coaching Debut in Charlotte, NC; Green & White Won 4 of Last 6 Road Openers 

May 12, 2021 at 07:54 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

210506-Week-1-Matchup-1920x1080

The Robert Saleh era will get under way for the Jets against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 12 in Charlotte, NC.

Under Saleh, the Jets will employ new systems on both sides of the ball with OC Mike LaFleur and DC Jeff Ulbrich. With foundational pieces S Marcus Maye, DT Quinnen Williams and LT Mekhi Becton in place, GM Joe Douglas bolstered the team's talent and depth throughout the offseason as both DE Carl Lawson and WR Corey Davis were added in free agency and the Jets selected QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Elijah Moore in the first two rounds of April's NFL Draft.

Both the Jets and the Panthers dramatically altered their landscapes at the quarterback position this spring. The Green & White sent Sam Darnold to the Panthers in exchange for three draft picks in early April and then they selected Wilson, the prolific BYU passer, with the No. 2 overall pick. After the Panthers made the deal for Darnold, they sent Teddy Bridgewater, a former Jet who started 15 games last season for Carolina, to Denver for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Pre-Schedule-Release-Visa-Offer---1920x1080

While Darnold, who was the Jets starter in 2018-20, is the most notable former Jet on the Panthers' roster, the Panthers have a handful of others who wore the green and white including WR Robby Anderson, OL Pat Elflein, S Juston Burris, LB Frankie Luvu and RB Trenton Cannon.

This will be the Jets' fourth road opener in the last five seasons after opening seven straight seasons at home (2010-16). The matchup is the Jets' first opener against an NFC South team since 2013 (Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium) and the first opener on the road against the NFC South in franchise history. The Green & White opened at Atlanta in 1992, but that was before the NFC South existed.

The last time the Jets traveled down to Carolina to play the Panthers was 2013 (30-20 loss) and the last time they beat the Panthers was 2001, a 13-12 victory. This will be the earliest the Green & White have played Carolina in a season -- the previous was Oct. 15, 1995. All-time, the Panthers hold a 4-3 record over the Jets and a 3-1 record at home.

The Jets have a 16-21 road-opener record and are 26-32 overall in opening games. The last time the Green & White won a road opener was 2018 against the Lions and despite falling to the Bills in Orchard Park last season, the Jets have won four of their past six road openers.

Table inside Article
Opponent Score Year
Titans 23-16 2006
Dolphins 20-14 2008
Texans 24-7 2009
Bills 12-21 (loss) 2017
Lions 48-17 2018
Bills 17-27 (loss) 2020

Related Content

news

Jets' Preseason Schedule: Giants & Steelers Home, Lions & Eagles Away

2020 Preseason Schedule Finalized with Dates and Times, Including Week 2 at Detroit Set to Air on ESPN
news

5 Takeaways from the 2020 Jets Schedule

What to Make of the Matchups Featured on the 2020 Schedule
news

Jets' Schedule Notes: Tom Brady-Less Patriots, La-La Land in October & December

Green & White Get Familiar Bookends in 2020: Opener vs. Buffalo, Regular-Season Finale at New England
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule Presents a Difficult Road but a Fair Test

Games vs. Both Super Bowl Teams, 2 Home Primetime Affairs, Stern Final Quarter Make It a Challenge for Green & White
news

How Free Agency Has Changed Rosters of Jets' 13 Opponents in 2020

Tom Brady's Departure from Patriots Is the Biggest but Far from the Only Major Move on the Schedule
news

Jets' 2020 Schedule: Long Road, Stiff Challenges Ahead

West Coast-Flavored Slate with 49ers at Home, Seahawks, Chargers & Rams Away
news

The Jets' 2019 Schedule, Game by Game

How Many Season Openers vs. Buffalo? How Long Since Playing a Jon Gruden-Coached Team?
news

Jets' 2019 Schedule: Six Questions ... and Answers

Toughest & Easiest Stretches, Division Games, Plus a Tricky Last Quarter of the Season
news

Primetime Jets: Host Browns & Patriots, Visit Ravens

Jets vs. Cleveland & New England Are Part of the Celebration of MNF's 50th Season
news

Familiar Foes: When Will New Jets Face Former Clubs in 2019?

Gase Returns to MIA in Week 9, Mosley Expects 'Fun' Atmosphere in BAL
news

Jets Open 2019 Preseason Schedule 'on the Road' vs. Giants

Adam Gase's Green & White Also Play at Falcons, Home vs. Saints & Eagles
Advertising