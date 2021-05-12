Jets Will Open 2021 NFL Season at Panthers

While Darnold, who was the Jets starter in 2018-20, is the most notable former Jet on the Panthers' roster, the Panthers have a handful of others who wore the green and white including WR Robby Anderson, OL Pat Elflein, S Juston Burris, LB Frankie Luvu and RB Trenton Cannon.

This will be the Jets' fourth road opener in the last five seasons after opening seven straight seasons at home (2010-16). The matchup is the Jets' first opener against an NFC South team since 2013 (Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium) and the first opener on the road against the NFC South in franchise history. The Green & White opened at Atlanta in 1992, but that was before the NFC South existed.

The last time the Jets traveled down to Carolina to play the Panthers was 2013 (30-20 loss) and the last time they beat the Panthers was 2001, a 13-12 victory. This will be the earliest the Green & White have played Carolina in a season -- the previous was Oct. 15, 1995. All-time, the Panthers hold a 4-3 record over the Jets and a 3-1 record at home.