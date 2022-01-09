Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

But other metrics are booming. He's improved his drive engineering, from averages of 5.2 plays for 25.0 yards and 12% touchdowns to 5.8 for 29 and a 20% TD rate. He said he doesn't like running with the ball but in his last six games he's averaged 7.3 yards/carry and rushed for four TDs. Interceptions? Fuhgeddaboudit. He hasn't thrown an interception over the last four full games and his last 136 pass attempts.

Of course the Bills will have something to say about those trends with their No. 1 overall and passing defense and No. 2 third-down D. And something else Wilson has learned in this roller-coaster rookie year is that NFL football has a 100% injury rate. For a while last week it looked as if the young signal-caller would get back the services of WRs Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore. Instead, Moore "trended south" and will miss his fifth straight game, and Braxton Berrios will also sit out this Game 17 finale with a quadriceps injury suffered in the near-miss against Tampa Bay.

But Wilson will get back Crowder (calf) as well as receiving TE Tyler Kroft (COVID). And in his backfield, rookie Michael Carter has bounced back from his early concussion vs. the Bucs and will team with Tevin Coleman, returning from a week away due to COVID, not to mention Ty Johnson and his 10 yards/catch receiving skills.

The Jets' running game even without those missing pieces has been percolating. Over their last seven games they're seventh in the NFL in rush yards/game and second at 5.42 yards/carry, with that per-carry average also the best over a seven-game span in franchise history. The ground game was a key factor in the narrow loss to the Bucs and it can be hot one more time in cold Orchard Park.

Combined with a defense that gets DL Quinnen Williams back to team with John Franklin-Meyers and company in the front four, team captain and team MVP C.J. Mosley patrolling the middle and some stability of a sort returning to the secondary, and it's the Jets' aim to ace the last of their 2021 music class, end on that Wilson high note, and soon get to work on writing new score for the AFC East division race in '22 and beyond that includes Zach and the Jets.

Here is the Jets' seven-player inactive list for today's game:

QB Mike White

RB La'Mical Perine

CB Isaiah Dunn

RB Austin Walter

OL Greg Senat

DL Jabari Zuniga

DL Jonathan Marshall

And this is Buffalo's five-man inactives list: