Jets' Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Getting to 53 Players 'Was by Far the Toughest' Since 2019

For Hogan, particularly in relation to Adams, it was a case of the Jets running out of draft picks this past April after making three first-round picks (CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and Edge Jermaine Johnson), one in the second round (RB Breece Hall) and two in the fourth round (OL Max Mitchell and Edge Micheal Clemons).

"We always had identified Tony as a guy that we wanted on our roster, whether obviously through the draft or signing in free agency and we're fortunate he slid through it and we get him to come here," Hogan said. "He's active, he's energetic. He's always had a smile on his face and he came in with this mindset of 'I'm gonna take someone's job' and it comes out in how he plays. He plays with urgency and intensity."

Another player whose performance in the preseason and dedication to his craft helped him force his way onto the roster is Lawrence Cager, a wide receiver who bulked up and is now a tight end. The decision to keep Cager might have surprised some people, especially since the Jets signed two veteran TEs -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- in free agency, and drafted another -- Jeremy Ruckert. Cager was signed by the Jets as an UDFA in 2020 and spent the 2021 season in Cleveland before returning to the Jets this past January on a reserve/future contract.

"We always saw him as a big-bodied [6-5] outside receiver, but we always saw the frame and he's got long arms and he's broad shouldered," Hogan said. "He's well-built and we thought he could bounce from 217 to 230. And you saw the growth potential. He really bought into the offseason training. His body continued to grow; he's around 240, if not north of 240.