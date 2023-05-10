Jets Assistant GM Rex Hogan: Aaron Rodgers Is the Most Natural Passer in the History of the Game

After knocking it out of the park in the 2022 NFL Draft (Gardner, Wilson, Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, Max Mitchell, Micheal Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert), Hogan and his staff geared up for last month's draft and came away with promising players who will compete for places on the 53-man roster.

Hogan offered these observations on a few of the picks and how the Jets let the board come to them early, before making moves to increase the haul to seven players:

• "The phone didn't ring on Day 1 or 2, so we had no options to move back. We even talked about it. Were phones broken? We talked about it that night about how to get more picks and talked Saturday morning. We were able to get two more picks [via smart trades] and get value."

• On taking Iowa State edge Will McDonald at No. 15 overall: "With 15 [a swap from No. 13 in the trade for Rodgers], we let it come to us. We had an eye on Will. We identified him as a natural pass rusher. Great size and length and a natural ability to trim the edge and bend the corner as a rusher. He will give us more outside more consistently. We're excited to add another guy who will play a significant amount of time and add to our rush. [D-line coach Aaron] Whitecotton likes to have different waves and guys will be fighting for playing time and that's a good thing to have."

• On Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann, taken in Round 2: "What led us to taking him are some of his traits, he's taller than the normal center. Joe has the unique ability to bend and change direction, move and get into space, which will be helpful in the run game and in pass protection. He has the ability to move his feet and to be able to at, 6-6, 315, that's a good problem to have."

• On Pittsburgh O-lineman Carter Warren, taken in Round 4 (the Jets did not have a third-round pick): "There's value to pass protection being on the left side. He has the ability and strength if we need him on the right side. At that point of the draft, it's where the board fell. We felt good about the value of Carter at that point.."