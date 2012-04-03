Jets Ask Fans to Help Design 2012 Season Tickets

Apr 03, 2012 at 05:25 AM

The Jets have announced today that they are asking fans to help design their 2012 season tickets.

Fans who like the Jets on Facebook can vote for the photos that will be incorporated into the season ticket design. Fans can enter to win a pair of 300-level 2012 season tickets and one lucky fan will get to use the tickets he or she helped design to see the Jets live at MetLife Stadium this year.*

Fans can vote on three tickets per week over the next three weeks for a total of nine tickets. The 10th ticket is reserved for the Jets Ring of Honor, an announcement that will be made later this year.

Seven current players — David Harris, Santonio Holmes, Nick Mangold, Sione Pouha, Darrelle Revis, Mark Sanchez and Bryan Thomas — and head coach Rex Ryan will be included in this vote. Curtis Martin, 2012 Hall of Fame inductee and Jets Ring of Honor great, will also be featured on and included in the season ticket photo vote.

Fans can vote and enter for a chance to win at facebook.com/jets starting today.

**Sweepstakes subject to official rules and open to residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Entrants must be 18 to enter. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

