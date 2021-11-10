Jets' Ashytn Davis: 'I'm Not Going to Try and Play Superman'

It is usually not a good sign for a team when a safety (or safeties) are among the leading tacklers in a game. Davis and C.J. Mosley tied for the team lead against the Colts, each with 10 total tackles; with Davis getting 7 of the solo variety (before leaving the game because of an Achilles tendon injury, Maye had 6 total tackles). Davis was out on the field for all but one of the 62 plays (98%) the Jets defense faced.

The long and speedy Davis, 25, had surgery to repair a foot injury that ended his 2020 season. He was on the PUP list in the preseason and began the regular season on IR, which required him to miss the first three games. He returned to action, with Maye sidelined, in the Week 4 victory over Tennessee.

"My coming back from injury, things happened faster," Davis told reporters on Wednesday. "I was taking mental reps."

Asked how he feels about being the Green & White's highest-profile safety, Davis said: "With Marcus out, it falls on all of our shoulders. I'm going to do whatever I can to make the plays, but I can't and won't go outside my body. I'm not going to try and play Superman."

No one is asking that, only that the defensive backfield stays vigilant on Play 1 and Play 2, which Davis described as staying present and alert should Allen start to move out of the pocket and freelance.

"Once that internal clock goes off, make sure you're playing that second play," Davis said. "We know he can escape with his feet and make a play. Making sure guys sit down in zones when the play extends, make sure you're not just in your window. Be sure you make that second play."

This week, Davis finds himself in the unaccustomed role of the guy back there with the most experience -- he has played nearly every defensive snap in the Jets past three games. But even he concedes that there's a lot to learn, and he's been trying to get better each and every day. And he knows that the game against the Colts was not a shining moment for him and the entire defense.