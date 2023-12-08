Jets S Ashtyn Davis Earned 'Right to Be on the Football Field'

The Jets drafted Davis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (No. 68) out of Cal and have seen him steadily progress.

In Davis's first season, 2020, he sustained a foot injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Despite playing 13 games (10 starts) in his second season, it took him time to rebuild his confidence from the shock of his first year being cut short, but he has developed into a key contributor. This season, Davis has registered a career-high 4 pass defenses and 2 tackles for loss to go with 20 tackles.

"The biggest thing for me was confidence," Davis said. "That's the biggest thing that I have noticed change. Coming off my foot injury in my rookie year, I lacked confidence, coming into a new scheme and stuff. But I have gained a lot more confidence and realized that I can play in this league."

Saleh added: "He may be underappreciated, but not in this building. The appreciation we have for him runs deep and he embodies everything we believe in with regards to playing defense on this football team."

But for all the Davis has done on the field, his prowess in the film and meeting rooms has been just as impressive.

"We always joke around that he is the coach in the room," Whitehead said. "He is on his stuff. He doesn't say too much but if anyone needs a question answered they go to him. If I am confused about something, I go up to him and he tells you. He is a great memorizer, and he plays every position. A very likeable guy and he does what is best for the team."

In Week 4, Davis made a leaping interception in the first half of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. In Davis's first year, he felt like he may not have made that play. But in 2023, he is no longer "chasing ghosts," just making plays.