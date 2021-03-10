Jets Are Well-Positioned for NFL Free Agency

The Jets will be busy in free agency, but there are multiple tiers in the process. During meetings, Saleh's staff had great exchanges with the personnel department about the roster and exchanged thoughts on each player, and what they are looking for in their schemes and position specific traits. After evaluating the Jets, the coaches were given external free agents the personnel department wanted them to evaluate and rank.

"Joe has made it very clear that he wants a collaborative, communicating," Saleh said. "He wants us to all be in this together — scouts, coaching staff, everybody within the organization speaking the same language and having a great amount of communication in regards to everything that happens in this building. Free agency and the meetings that we had were unbelievable. We got a lot accomplished over the course of that week and we're going to continue to do that. There's the old saying, 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' I think Joe believes that and he's been practicing and preaching that since the day we walked into this building."

On Tuesday, the Jets announced that they had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Marcus Maye. The designation ensures Maye will not become an unrestricted free agent and provides additional time for the Jets and Maye to work on a long-term deal. While the Jets have 18 unrestricted free agents, a number of clubs also tagged players before the league's 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline including: the Carolina Panthers (T Taylor Moton), the Chicago Bears (WR Allen Robinson), the Denver Broncos (S Justin Simmons), the Jacksonville Jaguars (T Cam Robinson), the New Orleans Saints (S Marcus Williams), the NY Giants (DL Leonard Williams), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WR Chris Godwin), and the Washington Football Team (G Brandon Scherff).

"I think Robert and I have been on the same page quite a bit," Douglas said. "I think we're both looking for explosive, dynamic playmakers that can come in here and not only be fantastic players on the field but high-quality individuals off the field."