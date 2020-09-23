Jets Are Riding Along With OT Mekhi Becton on Highway 77

On the Jets' first play from scrimmage of the third quarter against the Niners, Becton broke from the line and pancaked San Francisco's Kerry Hyder as Frank Gore gained 4 yards off left tackle. Becton came up pointing to the sideline demanding more runs off left tackle.

Though he was limited at practice Wednesday, nursing a sore knee, Head Coach Adam Gase confirmed that his rookie left tackle always comes off the field and beseeches the coach to take the offense for a spin on Highway 77.

"He always says that, every time," Gase said on Wednesday. "Every time. He says it every time he comes off the field to me, 'Just keep running to the left.' "

Gase added: "He's done really well. I really think a lot of it has to do with his preparation coming into the season, not only physically, but --I know I've said this before -- but he must have studied a lot because since he's been here, since we started that first time we went out there in a Phase 2 walkthrough, he's been all over it. He was executing things that I was really surprised about, because sometimes it takes, 'OK, oh that's what I should do, I should slide with this guy,' or, 'I need to work with this dude.'